World Neurosurgery meta-analysis shows fewer complications, higher occlusion rates for ruptured wide-neck intracranial aneurysms

Rapid Medical, a leading developer of advanced neurovascular devices, today announced new clinical data showing significant advantages of its novel COMANECI embolization assist device over established techniques to treat ruptured wide-neck intracranial aneurysms. A recent meta-analysis published in World Neurosurgery found that COMANECI is associated with lower hemorrhagic and thromboembolic complication rates, higher complete occlusion rates, and similar residual retreatment rates than stent-assisted and balloon-assisted coiling techniques.

"The COMANECI device is a highly useful adjunct tool for patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage. While stent-assisted coiling (SAC) and balloon-assisted coiling (BAC) are widely used therapies, each method has unique drawbacks that are nicely addressed with the COMANECI device," declares study author Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, Vice-Chairman and Professor of Neurosurgery of the University at Buffalo and CEO of the Jacobs Institute.

As the only adjustable, non-occlusive device for hemorrhagic stroke treatment, COMANECI's visible mesh conforms to the anatomy, providing stent-like support without the complications of a permanent stent or halting blood flow like a balloon. It has been used in over 12,000 procedures worldwide in wide-neck aneurysm treatments-and in Europe only-to open arteries constricted by vasospasm.

Researchers at the University at Buffalo and George Washington University compared the three devices by pooling over 3200 ruptured aneurysms across 64 studies. No significant differences were found between SAC and BAC. However, COMANECI-assisted coiling showed significantly lower thromboembolic and aneurysmal complication rates and periprocedural complications-than both SAC and BAC. Furthermore, COMANECI demonstrated statistically better complete occlusion rates than SAC and equivalent rates to BAC.

Rapid Medical pioneers advanced interventional devices to treat neurovascular diseases such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical's products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER 13, 17 and 21, COMANECI and COLUMBUS/DRIVEWIRE are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL is also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com

