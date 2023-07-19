FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings 2023

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported revenues of $42.5 million and net revenues of $21.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $31.0 million and $27.3 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $1.8 million, or $.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7 million, or $.59 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

Following upheavals in the banking sector in early 2023, conditions have broadly improved, and the number of troubled banks appears to be low. This serves as a powerful reminder that a successful bank relies on two key factors: the trust and loyalty of its clients, and a strong balance sheet. We are profoundly grateful for the confidence our clients place in our organization and for our dedicated associates who consistently demonstrate their unwavering commitment to serve our clients at the highest levels. They are the bedrock of our success and we have achieved remarkable top-line growth despite the challenging economic conditions.

Since the implementation of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy in early 2022, we have experienced continued pressure on earnings. The rapid rise in interest rates has resulted in a 30% reduction in net interest income in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022. This is due to rising interest expense associated with both deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. The wholesale borrowings were used to replace deposits that were transferred to the trust department to be primarily invested in short term treasuries. Since the beginning of the year, $379 million in deposits has been transferred into the trust department and $684 million since June 2022. However, when accounting for the deposits transferred into trust accounts, FineMark's total deposits would have increased by 13% since June 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, assets under management and administration totaled $6.7 billion, reflecting a 23% increase from $5.5 billion on June 30, 2022. A portion of this increase is a result of the treasury purchases mentioned above and will most likely be temporary. Correspondingly, recurring trust fees grew by 13% in Q2 of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. These gains can be attributed to expanded relationships with existing clients, new relationships to the Bank, and the broad recovery in equity markets.

Highlights from Q2:

Interest income increased 52% or $11.6 million in the second quarter 2023 to $33.7 million, compared to total interest income of $22.1 million for the same quarter 2022. The increase in interest income is a result of higher interest rates and continued loan growth.

Net loan growth year-over-year of $331 million and credit quality remains pristine.

New trust assets grew $201 million in the second quarter, compared to $139 million for the second quarter last year, a 44% increase.

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the second quarter of 2023, FineMark's net interest income totaled $12.8 million, representing a 30% decrease compared to Q2 of 2022. This decline is attributed to higher interest rates from the Fed's stance on controlling inflation. On June 30, 2022, the Fed Funds Effective Rate stood at 1.58%, while it reached 5.08% on June 30, 2023. Despite higher rates leading to increased yields on newly originated and floating rate loans, the volume was only partially sufficient to cover the increase in funding costs. Consequently, the Bank's net interest margin decreased to 1.4% in Q2 2023, down from 2.22% for the same period in 2022.

Non-Interest Income

As of June 30, 2023, FineMark's assets under management and administration totaled $6.7 billion, reflecting a 23% increase from $5.5 billion on June 30, 2022. The Bank's investment management and trust fees also experienced a 9% year-over-year growth. Both new and existing clients, coupled with positive equity markets, added $261 million in assets during the second quarter of 2023. We view the addition of client assets as a testament to the exceptional level of service provided by our dedicated associates.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, rose to $19.4 million, marking a 10% increase from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. While salary and employee benefits expenses exhibited modest growth, occupancy expense saw an uptick due to the opening of our newest locations in Naples and Jupiter, Florida. In the second quarter of 2022, there was a gain of $400,000 from the sale of the Riverwalk bank building in Fort Myers, Florida. As a result, the second quarter non-interest expense was decreased by $400,000. Additionally, the FDIC increased deposit insurance assessment rates for all banks by 2 basis points, increasing the expense from Q2 2022 by $475,000. The increase in assessment rate schedules is intended to increase the likelihood that the reserve ratio of the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) reaches the statutory minimum of 1.35 percent by the statutory deadline of September 30, 2028.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Despite the rising interest rate environment, loan production totaled $237 million for the quarter, compared to $279 million in Q2 of last year, resulting in net loans of $2.4 billion, compared to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2022. Deposits experienced a year-over-year decrease of 11% or $314 million compared to June 30, 2022. As previously mentioned, the decline is due to more than $684 million being redirected to our investment area to acquire higher yielding Treasury bills for our clients. Deposits totaled $2.64 billion, compared to $2.95 billion a year ago. The bond portfolio continues to decline as bonds mature and are not reinvested. The resulting cash flow will be utilized to reduce existing borrowings, enhance cash levels, and fund loans. In the second quarter of 2023, short-term borrowings increased to $655 million to augment our on-balance sheet liquidity levels and reduce the balance sheet exposure to rising interest rates. The majority of this increase is a result of FineMark taking advantage of the Fed's Bank Term Funding Program, which provides financial institutions an additional source of liquidity at favorable terms for up to one year.

Credit Quality

FineMark maintains its commitment to maintaining high credit standards and pristine asset quality through a tailored and relationship-centered approach to lending. Our loan decisions are based on a comprehensive understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation, resulting in minimal loan defaults spanning various economic conditions.

As of June 30, 2023, non-performing loans amounted to $2.1 million, representing 0.09% of total loans. This marks an increase from $706 thousand or 0.03% of total loans in the second quarter of 2022. The rise can be attributed to the default of one borrower. We do not expect any losses associated with the existing non-accrual loans. The current allowance for credit losses stands at $24.2 million, equivalent to .98% of gross loans.

Capital

FineMark's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On June 30, 2023, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio, on a consolidated basis, stood at 8.77%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.16%. Additionally, the tangible equity to assets ratio reached 7.16% after deducting the net unrealized loss from Tier 1 capital to average assets. Rising interest rates in the past year led to a net unrealized loss of $69 million on the Bank's investment portfolio. This is a direct result of the rapid increase in rates rather than a reflection of bond credit quality. Given the short duration of the portfolio of 2.6 years, we anticipate these losses will likely remain unrealized and will continue to decline as bonds mature.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

We take great pride in our commitment to exceptional service, growth, and stability, even amidst an ever-changing economic landscape. FineMark stands as a trusted partner in these uncertain times. As we move forward, we remain unwavering in our promise to provide unparalleled service to our clients, while bolstering our investment in our associates and technological advancements that will help us work more efficiently and effectively. On behalf of the entire FineMark team, I want to thank our clients and shareholders for their continued support and dedication to our vision.

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends, and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 74,110 18,374 Debt securities available for sale 1,001,037 1,020,612 Debt securities held to maturity 91,070 93,369 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,164 in 2023 and $23,168 in 2022 2,446,065 2,228,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,914 13,859 Federal Reserve Bank stock 6,318 6,277 Premises and equipment, net 41,061 41,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,872 12,825 Accrued interest receivable 11,145 10,220 Deferred tax asset 27,659 29,955 Bank-owned life insurance 72,703 72,138 Other assets 8,376 7,496 Total assets $ 3,802,330 3,554,370 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 693,020 652,671 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 1,880,487 2,122,561 Time deposits 64,161 43,259 Total deposits 2,637,668 2,818,491 Official checks 12,829 13,312 Other borrowings 608,092 118,444 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 215,000 286,100 Operating lease liabilities 11,991 12,900 Subordinated debt 27,458 33,545 Other liabilities 13,775 11,271 Total liabilities 3,526,813 3,294,063 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,898,165 and 11,773,050 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 119 118 Additional paid-in capital 213,546 210,953 Retained earnings 131,321 127,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,469 ) (78,278 ) Total shareholders' equity 275,517 260,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,802,330 3,554,370

Book Value per Share $ 23.16 22.11

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 27,134 18,145 $ 51,592 35,177 Debt securities 4,368 3,762 8,183 7,272 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 253 100 571 217 Other 1,930 94 2,263 146 Total interest income 33,685 22,101 62,609 42,812 Interest expense: Deposits 12,344 1,784 22,475 2,775 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,991 1,389 6,085 3,029 Subordinated debt 492 542 983 1,083 Other borrowings 5,059 - 5,568 - Total interest expense 20,886 3,715 35,111 6,887 Net interest income 12,799 18,386 27,498 35,925 Credit loss (income) expense (23 ) 836 1,034 1,285 Net interest income after credit loss (income) expense 12,822 17,550 26,464 34,640 Noninterest income: Trust fees 7,347 6,752 13,920 13,750 Income from bank-owned life insurance 408 399 1,073 1,013 Income from solar farms 84 96 151 170 Gain on extinguishment of debt 534 1,226 534 1,844 Other fees and service charges 414 401 829 906 Total noninterest income 8,787 8,874 16,507 17,683 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,555 11,386 23,147 21,887 Occupancy 2,499 1,991 4,948 3,899 Information systems 1,561 1,574 3,126 3,096 Professional fees 691 592 1,329 1,152 Marketing and business development 486 559 1,166 1,252 Regulatory assessments 876 439 1,244 895 Other 1,720 1,159 3,344 2,519 Total noninterest expense 19,388 17,700 38,304 34,700 Earnings before income taxes 2,221 8,724 4,667 17,623 Income taxes 391 1,747 832 3,774 Net earnings $ 1,830 6,977 $ 3,835 13,849 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,905 11,740 11,863 11,698 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,953 11,923 11,902 11,874 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.15 0.59 $ 0.32 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.15 0.59 $ 0.32 1.17

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2023

Unaudited

YTD $ in thousands except for share data 2nd Qtr 2023 1st Qtr 2023 4th Qtr 2022 3rd Qtr 2022 2nd Qtr 2022 2023 2022 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 12,799 14,699 15,889 18,079 18,386 27,498 35,925 Credit Loss Expense $ (23 ) 1,057 1,039 121 836 1,034 1,285 Non-interest Income (excl. gains and losses) $ 8,253 7,720 7,224 7,342 7,648 15,973 15,839 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale $ - - - - - - - Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ 534 - - 505 1,226 534 1,844 Gain on termination of swap $ - - - - - - - Non-interest Expense $ 19,388 18,916 18,011 18,660 17,700 38,304 34,700 Earnings before income taxes 2,221 2,446 4,063 7,145 8,724 4,667 17,623 Income Taxes $ 391 441 933 1,757 1,747 832 3,774 Net Earnings $ 1,830 2,005 3,130 5,388 6,977 3,835 13,849 Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 0.17 0.27 0.46 0.59 0.32 1.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.45 0.59 0.32 1.17 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.80 % 0.21 % 0.80 % Return on risk weighted assets* 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.63 % 1.12 % 1.43 % 0.35 % 1.42 % Return on average equity* 2.63 % 3.01 % 4.92 % 7.97 % 10.28 % 2.81 % 9.70 % Yield on earning assets* 3.68 % 3.39 % 3.17 % 2.92 % 2.66 % 3.54 % 2.61 % Cost of funds* 2.36 % 1.74 % 1.27 % 0.76 % 0.46 % 2.06 % 0.44 % Net Interest Margin* 1.40 % 1.75 % 1.90 % 2.16 % 2.22 % 1.57 % 2.19 % Efficiency ratio 89.82 % 84.37 % 77.93 % 71.98 % 64.93 % 88.10 % 64.73 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.77 % 9.23 % 9.36 % 9.35 % 9.16 % 8.77 % 9.16 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 15.80 % 16.45 % 17.01 % 17.41 % 16.81 % 15.80 % 16.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.80 % 16.45 % 17.01 % 17.41 % 16.81 % 15.80 % 16.81 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.16 % 19.23 % 19.86 % 20.30 % 20.03 % 18.16 % 20.03 % Book value per share $ 23.16 $ 23.61 $ 22.11 $ 21.81 $ 22.73 $ 23.16 $ 22.73 Tangible book value per share $ 23.16 $ 23.61 $ 22.11 $ 21.81 $ 22.73 $ 23.16 $ 22.73 Asset Quality Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (12 ) (10 ) (227 ) (176 ) (24 ) -22 (37 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % Allowance for credit losses $ 24,164 24,193 23,168 21,902 21,605 24,164 21,605 Allowance to total loans 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 1.01 % Nonperforming loans $ 2,122 1,215 730 692 706 2,122 706 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 48.5 % 48.8 % 49.0 % 50.2 % 49.5 % 48.5 % 49.5 % Commercial Loans 10.7 % 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 9.5 % 10.7 % 9.5 % Commercial Real Estate 25.3 % 26.3 % 24.4 % 24.1 % 24.3 % 25.3 % 24.3 % Construction Loans 8.3 % 7.9 % 9.0 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.5 % Other Loans 7.2 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 7.2 % 8.2 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 3,802,330 3,784,609 3,554,370 3,455,462 3,527,841 3,802,330 3,527,841 Debt securities $ 1,092,107 1,099,613 1,113,981 1,129,272 1,164,449 1,092,107 1,164,449 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,446,065 2,325,912 2,228,236 2,125,751 2,115,137 2,446,065 2,115,137 Deposits $ 2,637,668 2,868,954 2,818,491 2,919,206 2,951,656 2,637,668 2,951,656 Other borrowings $ 608,092 106,253 118,444 40,760 2,543 608,092 2,543 Subordinated Debt $ 27,458 33,626 33,545 33,483 40,961 27,458 40,961 FHLB Advances $ 215,000 470,000 286,100 175,000 240,000 215,000 240,000 Shareholders' Equity $ 275,517 279,547 260,307 256,348 266,800 275,517 266,800 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 7,347 6,573 6,390 6,477 6,752 13,920 13,750 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 6,435,562 5,944,772 5,392,768 5,464,847 6,009,657 5,944,772 6,200,406 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ 60,789 175,566 314,992 (204,456 ) (684,277 ) 236,355 (1,079,401 ) Net client asset flows $ 200,658 315,224 237,012 132,377 139,467 515,882 343,842 Balance at end of period $ 6,697,009 6,435,562 5,944,772 5,392,768 5,464,847 6,697,009 5,464,847 Percentage of AUA that are managed 87.79 % 87.58 % 88.08 % 87.99 % 87.88 % 87.79 % 87.88 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 23.30 28.15 29.75 29.25 29.05 $ 23.30 $ 29.05 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.01 1.19 1.35 1.3 1.3 $ 1.01 $ 1.3 *annualized

