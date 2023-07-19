Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Dealing by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Board of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd") announces that Simon Edelsten sold 912,000 ordinary shares at 703.65p per share on 19 July 2023. Following the disposal, he and his connected parties' holdings total 1,537,837 ordinary shares, representing 2.32% of the issued share capital.

Simon Edelsten commented: "Following my announced retirement from Artemis and the management of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc, I have decided to reduce my holding in the Company. In future I plan to manage the bulk of my investments myself via direct equity holdings, but Mid Wynd will continue to be a significant part of my portfolio. I have worked with the Board to ensure that such a sale is conducted in an orderly way and that it does not impact Mid Wynd shareholders."

Russell Napier, Chairman of the Company commented: "The Board has always known that Simon would take over responsibility for his investments when he retired. We are pleased that he has confirmed his intention to retain some of his investment in the Company following appointment of the new managers. The Board has used its discount control mechanism (the "DCM") to ensure that this disposal has not impacted shareholders and the Board remains committed to maintaining this policy."

