19.07.2023 | 18:42
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Dealing by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Board of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd") announces that Simon Edelsten sold 912,000 ordinary shares at 703.65p per share on 19 July 2023. Following the disposal, he and his connected parties' holdings total 1,537,837 ordinary shares, representing 2.32% of the issued share capital.

Simon Edelsten commented: "Following my announced retirement from Artemis and the management of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc, I have decided to reduce my holding in the Company. In future I plan to manage the bulk of my investments myself via direct equity holdings, but Mid Wynd will continue to be a significant part of my portfolio. I have worked with the Board to ensure that such a sale is conducted in an orderly way and that it does not impact Mid Wynd shareholders."

Russell Napier, Chairman of the Company commented: "The Board has always known that Simon would take over responsibility for his investments when he retired. We are pleased that he has confirmed his intention to retain some of his investment in the Company following appointment of the new managers. The Board has used its discount control mechanism (the "DCM") to ensure that this disposal has not impacted shareholders and the Board remains committed to maintaining this policy."

Contacts:

Russell Napier (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)7775 920134

William Simmonds (JP Morgan Cazenove) Tel: +44 (0) 207 134 7361

+44 (0)7990 550513

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Edelsten

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Fund Manager of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300D32517C2M3A561

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB00B6VTTK07

b)

Nature of Transaction

Sale of Ordinary shares of £0.05.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.0365

912,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

19 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

0131 225 7300

19 July 2023


