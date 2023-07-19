The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo to Offer Comprehensive Exhibit Hall, Dozens of Education Sessions, Networking and Special Events

Trade Show Taking Place August 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo will be held from August 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center, and co-located with Coffee Fest Anaheim, the business resource for the specialty coffee and beverage industry. This premier 3-day event will offer the hottest menu trends, state-of-the-art design and décor, the best in business education, and hundreds of exhibitors offering the newest food products, technology, and equipment. The tradeshow and conference is sponsored by the California Restaurant Association (www.calrest.org). For further information, visit www.westernfoodexpo.com.

Highlights of the three-day event include:

The exhibit hall will showcase hundreds of leading vendors, demonstrating and sampling products and services for the restaurant, foodservice, and specialty beverage markets. There will be three new food pavilions where attendees can find new items for their menus. The NEW Vegan and Gluten Free Showcase will feature Before the Butcher, Too Good to be Foods, Arnel's Originals, GrownAsFood, Myrtle Greens, Umaro Bacon, Hope and Sesame, Never Better Foods, Bean Vivo Organics and many more. The NEWKorean Food Pavilion , presented by the Korean Rice Foodstuffs Association will feature Maiko, Nature Oda, Myungrang HotDog, Young Poong Co., JINMI, Seoul Jangsoo, Semchorong, HumanWell and others. The Food & Beverage Trends Pavilion will include dozens of companies including Bari Olive Oil, Crescent Foods, Daniels Meats, Golden Malted Waffles, California Hot Sauce, Drum Rock Products and many more.

will showcase hundreds of leading vendors, demonstrating and sampling products and services for the restaurant, foodservice, and specialty beverage markets. There will be three new food pavilions where attendees can find new items for their menus. The Center Stage Culinary Area , sponsored by Lamb Weston and United Robotics Group will feature demonstrations by local chefs including Mareya Ibrahim, Shaun O'Neale, Mel Cottingham, Riley Baird and Deanna "Bomb Chica" Colon in addition to exciting competitions. On Sunday, August 6 the Rapid-Fire Challenge: Single Skillet Edition will take place. Chefs will bring their favorite dishes that are made in one pan to showcase the benefits including: taste, controlling the cooking process, the speed in cooking, and the savings on the current labor shortage The judges for the Rapid Fire Challenge are Chefs Shaun O'Neale, Bill Yee, Executive Director - Los Angeles Chapter of the American Culinary Federation and Lidia Felix, Vice President for the Los Angeles Chapter - American Culinary Federation (ACF-CCAC-LA). For more information on the Rapid Fire Challenge, click here . On Monday, August 7, the Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender Competition Bourbon Edition will take place. This year's competition is sponsored by Savage & Cooke Distillery with the bartenders using Lip Service Rye Whiskey in their creations. Bartenders compete live on Center Stage for a chance to win a trip to the Savage & Cooke Distillery, commemorative trophy and bragging rights! The trip will include airfare, 2-night accommodation in Napa, a tour of the distillery and a meet & greet with the master distiller. Judges are Art Sutley, Hospitality & Nightlife Expert, Savage & Cooke Distillery; and Bar Rescue's Mia Mastroianni, and Phil Wills, The Spirits in Motion. To apply to compete, click here .

, sponsored by Lamb Weston and United Robotics Group will feature demonstrations by local chefs including Mareya Ibrahim, Shaun O'Neale, Mel Cottingham, Riley Baird and Deanna "Bomb Chica" Colon in addition to exciting competitions. Thirty education sessions will provide actionable solutions and ideas, from industry subject matter experts focused on A Q&A with Distributors, Plant Based All Over, Maximizing Restaurant Profit, Building a Successful Beverage Program, Leasing Restaurant Space, Building Culture, Legal Center Live, Social Media Moves, Digital Hospitality, Reducing Food Loss and Waste, Optimizing Restaurant Delivery , and much more. The entire education session schedule is offered at no additional charge. Sponsors of the education sessions include Franki, Hazlnut, Ask AJA and ERTC Filing.

will provide actionable solutions and ideas, from industry subject matter experts focused on , and much more. The entire education session schedule is offered at no additional charge. Sponsors of the education sessions include Franki, Hazlnut, Ask AJA and ERTC Filing. On Sunday and Monday Darren Dennington, CFBE and Alison Anne will offer the Restaurant Management 201 Workshop. This brand-new workshop will guide the entire management team through the process of becoming a cohesive team with strong leadership. It's an in-depth management training workshop that will provide the knowledge, skills, and systems needed for a team to properly run your business' daily operations, while still having the time and focus to manage the business details that will drive you to success. Registration for the Restaurant 201 Workshop is $199.

Coffee Fest Anaheim offers a trade show, education program and competitions for those involved with retailing coffee, tea and related products while staying at the forefront of emerging trends. The Latte Art World Championship Open will have 64 baristas compete, bracket style, sudden death format which features head-to-head competition as "a match" between the competitors.

offers a trade show, education program and competitions for those involved with retailing coffee, tea and related products while staying at the forefront of emerging trends. The will have 64 baristas compete, bracket style, sudden death format which features head-to-head competition as "a match" between the competitors. The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo is sponsored by the California Restaurant Association, the uniting force in the restaurant industry, bringing together the community by impacting legislation, cultivating relationships, and providing valuable resources. The CRA will be hosting a Legal Center Live Session as part of the conference program moderated by Jackie Gutierrez, Senior Member Services Manager; with panelists Anthony Zaller, Partner, Zaller Law Group; Alden Parker, Shareholder, Fisher Phillips, and Bruno Katz, Partner, Wilson Elser. In addition, the CRA will offer the ServSafe food safety course on Monday, August 7 in Spanish and on Monday, August 8th in English. Registration for both the English and Spanish versions of ServSafe start at $125.

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo is owned by Restaurant Events, LLC and sponsored by the California Restaurant Association. Discount registration is now available for a rate of $60; the price will increase to $75 on August 6, 2023. Restaurant Events, LLC also produces the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, and Pizza Tomorrow Summit.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

To register for press credentials, click here and use discount code MEDIAWFHE.

SOURCE: Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769049/The-Western-Foodservice-Hospitality-Expo-to-Offer-Comprehensive-Exhibit-Hall-Dozens-of-Education-Sessions-Networking-and-Special-Events