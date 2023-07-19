Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - The Layer 2 On-Demand platform Tokamak Network recently unveiled the Layer 2 mainnet, Titan. According to the Tokamak Network team, Titan is a cutting-edge solution that combines speed, affordability, developer-friendliness, and the security of Ethereum.

Kevin Jeong, CEO of Tokamak Network, says, "The launch of Titan will be an opportunity to take one step closer to the On-demand Layer 2 platform, which is the team's philosophy and vision." On-demand means that a business provides technology or services that respond to customers' demands. Through the On-demand Layer 2 service, decentralized applications on Tokamak Network will be able to customize operating policies related to fees, algorithms, and specs according to needs with On-demand Layer 2 solution.

The newly launched Layer 2 mainnet, Titan, offers key Layer 2 experiences including rollup security, improved fee, and powered by Optimism. First, Tokamak Network plans to secure security by utilizing Ethereum L1's proven security measures and rollup technology, which posts all transaction data and every state root to Ethereum Layer 1. In addition, unlike other projects, Titan does not require users to create a separate transaction after a challenge period to complete the withdrawal process, resulting in reduction in transaction cost and enhanced user convenience. Finally, Titan will provide compatibility and stability with other Layer 2 with the code base of 'Optimism', a well-known roll-up project.

With the launch of the mainnet, Tokamak Network introduced Titan block explorer, Tokamak Bridge, and Swap function. According to the Tokamak Network team, they are planning to gradually transfer services such as TOSv2, a DeFi bonding service, and TONStarter, a decentralized launchpad platform, which were operated in Layer 1 to Titan.

Meanwhile, the Tokamak Network is planning to hold an airdrop event in a way to thank supporters for continuous interest and support. Per Tokamak Network, the airdrop will be provided to some of the users who have used Tokamak Network's testnet and mainnet. The details will be announced through the medium channel of the Tokamak Network.

About Tokamak Network

The on-demand layer 2 platform 'Tokamak Network' is a blockchain development platform that provides a very high level of scalability while ensuring the same level of decentralization and safety as Ethereum. Each decentralized application (DApp) is characterized by being able to easily build a custom blockchain through layer 2 solutions (plasma EVM, zk-rollup, optimism rollup, etc.) tailored to the needs. TON, the token of the Tokamak Network, can be traded and provided liquidity at Upbit Korea, Upbit Indonesia, MEXC, Liquid Global, Bittrex Global, Uniswap, and Klayswap. In addition, the decentralized Launchpad platform 'Ton Starter' is also in operation.

