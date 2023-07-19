Anzeige
19.07.2023
Botannis Labs NY Inc. Receives Zero Observations During U.S. FDA Facility Inspection

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Botannis Labs NY Inc. is delighted to announce the successful completion of a facility inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the leading regulatory body overseeing the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The successful inspection validates Botannis' commitment to delivering exceptional analytical testing services.

Botannis Labs NY Inc., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

This was a routine inspection conducted by the FDA to ensure compliance with quality assurance standards and regulations. Botannis Labs' facility operations were reviewed including equipment, processes, controls, products, employee practices, and records/documentation. The inspection resulted in zero regulatory violations or objectionable conditions/practices occurring at Botannis Labs.

"We're extremely happy to announce the conclusion of this routine inspection," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Botannis Labs. "Botannis has an ongoing commitment to quality assurance and this inspection highlights that our quality management system is compliant with FDA regulations."

"From a compliance perspective, this is great news for Botannis," said Jeff Reingold, COO of Botannis Labs. "This was a team effort, and we are confident and excited to continue to provide quality services to the industry."

Learn more at www.botannis.com.

###

ABOUT BOTANNIS LABS NY INC.

Botannis is a NY State Licensed, ISO Certified, cGMP product testing lab that provides a comprehensive scope of harmonized GMP testing services and regulatory consulting. Botannis Labs' team of experts leverage their decades of experience to utilize optimized testing methods and quality procedures to help assure the compliance of partner brands and the safety of consumers. With modern capabilities and a rigorous dedication to quality, Botannis provides clients access to advanced analysis and cutting-edge laboratory services. Learn more at www.botannis.com.

Contact:

Botannis Labs NY Inc.

info@botannis.com

Contact Information

Mathew Chamakkala
Vice President, Quality Control
info@botannis.com

SOURCE: Botannis Labs NY Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769129/Botannis-Labs-NY-Inc-Receives-Zero-Observations-During-US-FDA-Facility-Inspection

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
