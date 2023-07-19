Sierra Madre Gold & Silver hat soeben neue Bohrergebnisse veröffentlicht, die hervorragend waren, Millennial Potash meldete die Ankunft eines neuen Universalbohrgeräts mit zugehörigem Bohrzubehör und Maschinen auf seinem Kaliprojekt in Banio und Calibre Mining lieferte sein drittes Rekordquartal in Folge, was eine außergewöhnliche Leistung darstellt. Unternehmen im Überblick: Millennial Potash Corp. - https://millennialpotash.com/ ISIN: CA60041F1018 , WKN: A3DXEK , FRA: X0D.F , TSXV: MLP.V Weitere Videos von Millennial Potash Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/millennial-potash-corp/ Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/ ISIN: CA8263XP1041 , WKN: A3CM97 , TSXV: SM.V Weitere Videos von Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/sierra-madre-gold-silver/ Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Düngemittel Potash Silber Silver Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV