Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 21:14
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Momentum Management LLC Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars in Retail Sales, Reinforcing Leadership in Sexual Health and Wellbeing Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Momentum Management LLC, a pioneering force in the sexual health and wellbeing industry, proudly announces a momentous accomplishment as it surpasses the milestone of half a billion dollars in retail sales. This achievement firmly cements Momentum's position as a dominant player in the retail sector, reflecting the company's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional products that resonate profoundly with consumers.

Founded in 2005, Momentum Management has consistently experienced remarkable growth, propelled by a steadfast commitment to quality, affordability, and unparalleled customer satisfaction. By offering a diverse and innovative range of products, including Dynamo Delay, a top-selling OTC, FDA-compliant delay spray, the brand has successfully expanded into mainstream markets, driving its retail sales to the milestone of half a billion dollars.

"We attribute this tremendous achievement to the relentless efforts and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team, as well as the loyalty and support of our esteemed customers," stated Justin Ross, Founder and Chairman. "The attainment of this milestone reaffirms our dedication to providing top-quality products that foster authentic connections. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been an integral part of this incredible journey."

Momentum's success is underpinned by its ability to harmonize affordability, quality, and innovation in its product offerings. By consistently pushing the boundaries and staying ahead of market trends, the company has achieved remarkable growth while unwaveringly prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Moving forward, Momentum Management remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation as it seeks to solidify its position as an industry leader. The company's commitment to delivering excellence and enhancing the well-being of its valued customers will continue to drive its growth and success in this dynamic market

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Gideon Perez
Momentum Management LLC
gideon@momentum-management.com
+1 424-246-2254

SOURCE: Momentum Management LLC


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769216/Momentum-Management-LLC-Surpasses-Half-a-Billion-Dollars-in-Retail-Sales-Reinforcing-Leadership-in-Sexual-Health-and-Wellbeing-Industry

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.