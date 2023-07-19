Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Faith Tribe Ltd. is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its membership platform and utility toolkit for the new fashion economy. Faith Tribe's platform will empower fashion creators, artists and small businesses by enabling access to a cutting-edge toolkit of digital tools and physical solutions to design, manufacture, market and distribute their creations. As a community hub, it will enable access to peer collaboration, coaching from industry leaders and exposure to world class events.







Wahid Chammas, Co-founder and Chairman of Faith Tribe said: "When we launched our tokenized community to expand access to funding and collaboration for the fashion industry, we knew that we needed to start by expanding knowledge of the necessary tools for digital and physical transformation. Launching a membership platform with services specifically designed for fashion creators will deliver the foundation needed for participation in our community of open sourced talent and opportunities."





In preparation for the launch of the platform website and membership program, Faith Tribe is announcing its core digital partners:

Threedium: The leading 3D engine combining the tools needed to create, distribute and manage photorealistic 3D and AR experiences on the web.

DressX: The largest digital fashion store carrying 3D clothing collections of physical brand items as well as original digital creations.

Solaire: A new Web3 commerce infrastructure to connect and automate fashion brands for improved operational efficiency.

"Curating the essential tools for fashion creators in the era of the Spatial Web is crucial. Empowering fashion creators for a new phygital and more circular approach requires best-in-class partners with a proven track record of excellence. Having personally worked with Threedium, DressX and Solaire, and understanding their missions, I know that they are equipped to power this incredible period of transition for our industry," said Andrea Abrams, Spatial Web expert and Chief of Strategy at Faith Tribe. She continued, "building a powerful team of industry partners, mentors, business leaders, educators and talent is a key aspect of our strategy. Our Web2 to Web3 approach is designed to educate our members for a future that will require off-chain and on-chain activities."





Mike Charalambous, Co-founder and CEO of Threedium said: "We are thrilled about Threedium's collaboration with Faith Tribe, as we embark on a journey to revolutionize the fashion industry. Threedium's omni-pairable 3D infrastructure will empower fashion designers worldwide to create exceptional brands and products, while prioritizing cost-efficiency and sustainability. With our automated 3D file optimizers and hyper-fidelity real-time 3D product explorers, we're redefining the possibilities of 3D in production and customer engagement for all the upcoming new fashion brands."

With the Faith Tribe digital toolkit of partner services, fashion creators will learn to style the physical as well as digital identities of their audiences.





"At DRESSX, we are very happy to join forces with Faith Tribe, merging fashion, technology, innovation, and sustainable practices in one drop. Keen to bring a better change to the fashion industry and sharing the same vision for the future, we are excited to showcase the results of our collaboration to the fashion community," said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, DRESSX Co-founders.

The leadership of Faith Tribe comes from decades in the fashion and retail space. They understand that the new fashion ecosystem requires a new approach to business planning and new platforms for phygital commerce.





"We are thrilled to embark on this journey, collaborating with Faith Tribe. Together, we are poised to reshape the future of fashion, seamlessly fusing technology and business acumen with boundless creativity. With our shared vision and unwavering passion for fashion innovation, we will unlock new horizons for the community. The future of fashion is here, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative movement," said Vivien Zhang, Solaire Founder.

The Faith Tribe platform will also boast a Creative Hub to showcase member creations, collaborations and phygital collections.

"The digital tools of today make it possible to expand the creative collaboration between music, fashion and art that defines the DNA of our brand, Faith Connexion, while also fostering sustainability," said Maria Buccellati, Co-founder of Faith Tribe.

The membership platform, partner services, phygital programs and on-chain services will be launched in phases.

"Embarking on phygital creation, on-demand manufacturing and circular fashion programs for the fashion industry starts with quality tools and training. Our platform is designed to grow with our participants and respond to the needs of our members," said Phil Bagnall, Faith Tribe Director of Technology.

For more information about Faith Tribe contact hello@faithtribe.io.

