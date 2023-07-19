DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|06/30/2023
|96,250,954
|
Total gross of voting rights: 96,250,954
|
Total net* of voting rights: 96,100,982
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights = 96,250,954 -149,972= 96,100,982
Attachment
- PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17e5400a-910b-4df5-97be-93022cfcd337)