Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345
Tradegate
19.07.23
20:04 Uhr
3,104 Euro
+0,116
+3,88 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 22:34
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023


Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
06/30/202396,250,954

Total gross of voting rights: 96,250,954



Total net* of voting rights: 96,100,982

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights = 96,250,954 -149,972= 96,100,982

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17e5400a-910b-4df5-97be-93022cfcd337)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
