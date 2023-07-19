TOP USA Awards Announce Honoring the Achievements of Ukrainian-Origin Entrepreneurs in the USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / TOP USA Awards is excited to announce an exclusive event dedicated to the presentation of the unique book, "Top 100 USA Entrepreneurs with Ukrainian Origins." This special evening will showcase the outstanding accomplishments of entrepreneurs with Ukrainian roots, highlighting their remarkable contributions to the business landscape in the United States. Taking place on July 22, 2023, at the esteemed Cipriani 25 Broadway Venue in Manhattan, New York, this historic gathering aims to recognize the exceptional achievements, inspiring stories, and significant contributions of these entrepreneurs across diverse industries.

Additionally, the event will showcase an exquisite culinary masterpiece created exclusively for the Charity Gala Dinner by a professional chef. TOP USA Awards symbolize resilience and determination, and two visionary entrepreneurs have crafted this event.

The top 100 entrepreneurs have been meticulously selected through a rigorous process. Thorough online video interviews have provided invaluable insights into their inspiring stories, unique accomplishments, and exceptional business acumen. The event will feature the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind book that shares their inspiring success stories.

The event promises an evening of recognition, honor, and the opportunity to support a noble cause. Fifty percent of ticket sales will be donated to the refugee fund, while 100% of the charity auction proceeds will be allocated to the official fundraising platform of Ukraine.

Everyone is cordially invited to join the TOP USA Awards Gala Dinner, an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring the exceptional achievements of Ukrainian-American entrepreneurs while supporting a noble cause. For more information and to purchase tickets, they can visit the website .

About Top USA Awards:

TOP USA Awards is a prestigious organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs with Ukrainian origins in the United States. The company is known for organizing exclusive events that highlight the remarkable contributions of these entrepreneurs across various industries. Their flagship event, "Top 100 USA Entrepreneurs with Ukrainian Origins," promises an unforgettable evening of recognition, honor, and support for a noble cause.

