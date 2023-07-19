Anzeige
19.07.2023
Capital Financial Global Increases Funding Capacity With New Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Capital Financial Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CFGX), a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services, today announced a significant increase in its funding capacity, through its new strategic partnership with correspondent lender RCN Capital.

"This new partnership represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Paul Edward Norat, CEO of Capital Financial Global. "By expanding our funding capacity, we are better positioned to serve our clients and create value for our shareholders."

The partnership with RCN Capital will allow Capital Financial Global to offer a broader range of financial solutions, while also providing the company with better technology and greater flexibility in its operations. The increased funding capacity is expected to enhance the company's ability to meet the needs of its clients, particularly in the area of commercial and investment real estate financing.

"We are excited about the opportunities this expanded funding capacity presents," Norat continued. "It gives us a stable source of correspondent lending capital that will allow us to pursue new growth opportunities with confidence."

About RCN Capital
RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT-based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner-occupied residential properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing, and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

Disclosures can be found on the Company's website and its online disclosure portal at:
https://www.capfiglobal.com/
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFGX/disclosure

About Capital Financial Global, Inc.
Capital Financial Global, Inc. (CFGX) is a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services. Unlike traditional banking models, CFGX offers organizations needed liquidity by using an asset-backed approach rather than a traditional credit approach to originating new loans, buying and selling existing loans, and converting distressed collateral into cash or trade-able form.

Forward-looking statements:
Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:
Capital Financial Global, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1-801-747-2000
Email: ir@capfiglobal.com
https://www.capfiglobal.com/
Twitter: @CFGX
Facebook: Capital Financial Global, Inc.
LinkedIn: Capital Financial Global, Inc.

SOURCE: Capital Financial Global

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769229/Capital-Financial-Global-Increases-Funding-Capacity-With-New-Strategic-Partnership

