Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: A1JSMK | ISIN: US7610251057 | Ticker-Symbol: 61I
Frankfurt
19.07.23
15:42 Uhr
1,810 Euro
+0,010
+0,56 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESEARCH SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESEARCH SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 23:50
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AnnaBidiol Inc. has entered into a Plan of Merger Agreement with Digital Research Solutions, Inc

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / AnnaBidiol, Inc., (OTC Pink:ACBD) (or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Digital Research Solutions ("DRSI"). This transaction will result in DRSI merging with AnnaBidiol, Inc. ("ACBD"). DRSI was incorporated in 2015 and is an innovative programming, AI software technology development, and advisory Company.

Kelly Kirchhoff, CEO of DRSI, stated, "We are excited about this opportunity with ACBD. DRSI is involved in several inspiring AI-related technology and advisory opportunities, and while technology is stronger than ever, we look forward to entering the rapidly-growing tech market. This is exactly the type of situation that we have been looking for."

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

For More Information, Visit:

Digital Research Solutions ("DRSI") https://DRSI.info
Investor Relations
Contact Email: Info.DRSI@yahoo.com

SOURCE: AnnaBidiol Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769249/AnnaBidiol-Inc-has-entered-into-a-Plan-of-Merger-Agreement-with-Digital-Research-Solutions-Inc

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.