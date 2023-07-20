

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6 percent, while the Australian economy is expected to add 17,000 jobs following the addition of 75,900 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is seen unchanged at 66.9 percent.



Japan will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 11.3 percent on year after falling 9.9 percent in May. Exports are tipped to rise an annual 2.2 percent after perking 0.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 46.7 billion yen following the 1,372.5 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



The People's Bank of China will announce its latest loan prime rate; it's expected to hold steady at 3.55 percent.



Indonesia will see June data for retail sales; in May, sales were down 4.5 percent on year.



Malaysia will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 16.8 percent on year after shedding 3.3 percent in May. Exports are seen lower by an annual 12.7 percent after easing 0.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 21.30 billion ringgit, up from 15.40 billion ringgit a month earlier.



Taiwan will provide June numbers for export orders; in May, orders were down 17.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see June data for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 2.0 percent on year.



