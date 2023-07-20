

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE said that, based on preliminary indications, it has achieved its highest ever quarterly consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023.



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to amount to between about 185 million euros and about 195 million euros compared to 146 million euros reported last year.



Consolidated revenue of the company for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to grow year-on-year on a constant currency basis by about 1% and is expected to amount on a Euro reported basis to about 1.918 billion euros compared to 1.957 billion euros reported last year.



The company narrowed its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year 2023 for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 2% and 10% to now between 2% and 8%.



The company also narrowed its outlook regarding the adjusted EBITDA for the HelloFresh Group for the fiscal year 2023 from previously between 460 million euros and 540 million euros to now between 470 million euros and 540 million euros.



The company will publish its financial statements for the second quarter and the first six months of 2023 as scheduled on 10 August 2023.



