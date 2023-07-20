Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Shao Bank, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce the successful issuance of two new series of corporate bonds. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for Shao Bank as it expands its financial offerings and strengthens its position in the market.

The first series, Shao Global Future Series BB No. 7280 bonds, and the second series, Global Future Enterprise Series AA No. 5190 bonds, have been met with strong investor interest and support. These bonds are designed to raise funds for the respective entities - Shao Global Future Limited and Global Future, Universal Century, Technology and Culture - while providing investors with attractive investment opportunities.

By issuing these corporate bonds, Shao Bank aims to diversify its funding sources and broaden its capital base. The funds raised through the bond issuance will support the growth and development of Shao Global Future Limited and Global Future, Universal Century, Technology and Culture, enabling these entities to pursue their strategic objectives effectively.

"We are excited to announce the successful issuance of the Shao Global Future Series BB No. 7280 bonds and Global Future Enterprise Series AA No. 5190 bonds," said Rong Tang, chief bond expert at Shao Bank. "These bond issuances demonstrate our commitment to providing diverse investment opportunities while supporting the growth of innovative enterprises. We thank our investors for their confidence in Shao Bank and look forward to the positive impact these bonds will have on our continued progress."

Shao Bank remains dedicated to driving financial innovation and empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals. The issuance of these two series of corporate bonds underscores Shao Bank's commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting ventures that drive progress across various sectors.

About Shao Bank

Shao Bank is an innovative fintech company founded in 2022. Committed to transforming the banking industry, Shao Bank provides users with seamless money transfer capabilities, access to credit, and a wide range of banking products. With a focus on customer-centricity and personalized wealth management, Shao Bank is revolutionizing the way individuals interact with their finances.

