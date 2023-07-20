Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed SNEK (SNEK) on July 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SNEK/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





SNEK (SNEK) is a meme coin built on the Cardano blockchain, with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity to its community. Its native token, SNEK, was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on July 19, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing SNEK

With a strong commitment to delivering an enjoyable experience, SNEK's creators recognize the importance of experimentation, innovation, adaptability, and leveraging available tools. The company aims to foster a vibrant and engaged community. Thus, the primary mission revolves around ensuring the satisfaction and entertainment of token holders through transparent and fair practices.

Key members of the SNEK team include @Tom, who assumes the role of Chief DevOps, while @goofycrisp proudly holds the title of SNEK Father. @Sal takes charge as Chief Memes officer, @JSHy leads as Chief Tech, and @Rami contributes as Chief Strategy. The team is further strengthened by @Arctic, an Alpha Advisor, @Mr.GoldenHour, who oversees Chief Operations, and @MasterofC, who shares responsibility as Chief Tech.

Driven by a collective ambition, SNEK's team endeavors to forge a sustainable and inclusive token ecosystem on the Cardano blockchain, offering a delightful experience to the cherished community of supporters.

About SNEK Token

SNEK aims to implement fair launch tokenomics with zero allocation to the founder, emphasizing its commitment to being created and governed by the community for the community.

Based on Cardano, SNEK has a total supply of 76.7 billion (i.e. 76,715,880,000). The token distribution consists of 50% allocated to presale holders, 40% for initial liquidity, 2% for airdrops, 5% for utility purposes, and 3% reserved for specific needs. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on July 19, 2023, investors who are interested in SNEK can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

