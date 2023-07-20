

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - San Diego, California-based ONO LLC has recalled certain ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 2.75 ounce packages of ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats with lot number 11923. The product comes in a blue plastic package with an expiration date of 04/29/24.



The recalled packages were distributed nationwide in retail stores including Target and Vitamin Shoppe locations and through mail orders from www.eatovernightoats.com.



The recall was initiated after the company found that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. As per the investigation, the issue was caused by an accidental ingredient mix up by the firm's copacking facility.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date related to the affected product lot.



Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In recent recalls due to undeclared milk allergen, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. earlier this week called back a limited number of its Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars.



Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, in early July called back around 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products.



