Lattice Expands European Investment, Bolsters Leadership Team, and Announces Localization Across Product Suite

Leading people management platform Lattice rolls out localization in French, Canadian French, German, and UK English to drive growth, engagement, and business impact for global teams

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform, announced today it will significantly expand its international investment, beginning with the launch of its award-winning products in French, Canadian French, German, and UK English this September. This will bring Lattice's suite of products - designed to align, engage, grow, and empower successful teams - to a broader international marketplace.

This news follows a year of international momentum for Lattice, which opened its first global hub in London in September of 2021. Lattice now serves 80,000+ users at organizations across 40 countries in EMEA, including local industry leaders such as Monzo, Klarna, Alan, and HelloFresh.

Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for international businesses - often contributing up to 40% of global revenue for leading US software companies pre-IPO. Lattice has seen exceptional demand in Europe as leaders evaluate people processes and focus on developing high-performing, engaged teams.

"The European market is expanding at a staggering rate - VC funding alone is up 10x over the past decade and every leader is focused on efficient growth," said Brennan O'Donnell, partner at Frontline Growth, an investor in Lattice. "This creates a unique opportunity for products that deliver measurable productivity benefits, and Lattice is choosing to seize this opportunity, and in turn, help many more international companies support and grow their own teams."

To bolster EMEA leadership and drive growth in the international business, Lattice has also hired Stan Massueras as International General Manager. Massueras, a native French speaker, has led successful European development for companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Under Stan's leadership, Lattice is building out internal language skills with native French and German speakers to better support regional customers, including new Head of Sales for EMEA/APAC, Jonathan Chemouny.

"At Lattice, we understand that the core challenges facing European HR leaders today are universal - they are focused on identifying and activating great talent, driving strategic clarity, and building a high-performance culture," said Massueras. "But as organizations navigate increasingly global, distributed teams, achieving these goals becomes more complex. We are working to ensure companies around the globe can leverage Lattice, in their preferred language and adapted to the personalized needs of their workforce, to power their most important talent and people programs in ways that drive results."

Lattice will provide a localized platform experience in German, French (including Canadian French), and UK English starting this September, including their full product suite: Performance, Grow, Engagement, OKRs & Goals, Compensation, and Analytics. Lattice also plans to roll out European data residency in the future to further support international customers. You can learn more about how Lattice empowers teams around the globe to drive increased alignment, impact, and growth on the Lattice website .

About Lattice

Lattice's people management platform brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice's talent suite can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and leadership teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Robinhood, Allbirds, Talkdesk, Tide, and more. Learn more by visiting www.lattice.com .

