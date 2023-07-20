PGS ASA: Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results

Continued Increase in Contract Rates

Highlights Q2 2023

Produced Revenues of $186.4 million, compared to $209.7 million in Q2 2022

Produced EBITDA of $113.1 million, compared to $129.4 million in Q2 2022

Produced EBIT (ex. Impairments and other charges, net) of $23.2 million, compared to $50.1 million in Q2 2022

Revenues and Other Income according to IFRS of $156.0 million, compared to $273.6 million in Q2 2022

Cash flow from operations of $99.4 million, compared to $43.7 million in Q2 2022

Commenced acquisition of PGS first offshore wind site characterization survey

Secured another multi-season MultiClient project in the Norwegian Sea, evidencing renewed exploration interest in the region





"We achieved a MultiClient pre-funding level of 127% of capitalized cash cost in the quarter, and we continue to deliver improving rates and margins on our contract work. The strong acquisition revenues are achieved despite weather related challenges for our vessels working on the Norwegian continental shelf in the early part of the Europe season, and a delayed yard stay for the Ramform Sovereign. Further, I am pleased to see a meaningful increase in MultiClient late sales, which more than doubled from the first quarter this year.

Our New Energy business continues to progress and in Q2 we commenced acquisition of our first offshore wind site characterization survey in the Irish Sea. Our offshore wind site characterization offering has attracted considerable client interest, and we recently announced another large contract in the US by a leading renewable energy company with mobilization scheduled for August and completion scheduled for February next year.

Our order book remains at a high level, and we are now in the process of booking capacity for the early part of the winter season. We expect the contract bidding activity to increase driven by the highest volume of sales leads since December 2014.

We refinanced earlier this year deliberately leaving $138 million of our Term Loan B to be repaid in March 2024. According to our estimates we can manage this repayment with our liquidity reserve and the cash flow we expect to generate over the next quarters. However, to further increase the liquidity headroom and financial robustness we announced today that we have secured commitments of $75 million from supportive creditors for a separate facility to refinance parts of the March 2024 Term Loan B maturity."

Rune Olav Pedersen,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Outlook

As the global energy transition evolves, PGS expects global energy consumption to continue to increase over the longer term with oil and gas remaining an important part of the energy mix. Offshore reserves will be vital for future energy supply and support demand for marine seismic services. The seismic market is recovering on the back of increased focus on energy security, several years of low investment in new oil and gas supplies, and higher oil and gas prices.

Offshore investments in oil and gas exploration and production are expected to increase in 2023. The seismic acquisition market is likely to benefit from the higher exploration and production spending, and a limited supply of seismic vessels.

PGS expects full year 2023 gross cash costs to be approximately $550 million. The increase from 2022 is primarily due to the higher activity level and more capacity in operation.

2023 MultiClient cash investments are expected to be approximately $180 million.

Approximately 50% of 2023 active 3D vessel time is expected to be allocated to contract work.

Capital expenditures for 2023 is expected to be approximately $100 million.

The order book amounted to $341 million on June 30, 2023. On March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, the Order book was $377 million and $311 million, respectively.













Consolidated Key Financial Figures

(In millions of US dollars, except per share data)







Quarter ended

June 30,



Year to date

June 30,



Year ended December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022



2022 Segment reporting Produced Revenues 186.4 209.7 358.5 350.0 817.2 Produced EBITDA 113.1 129.4 184.5 185.3 446.7 Produced EBIT ex impairments and other charges, net 23.2 50.1 3.3 18.6 108.8 Profit and loss numbers, As Reported Revenues and Other Income 156.0 273.6 299.1 409.9 825.1 EBIT ex. impairment and other charges, net 25.1 57.8 8.9 37.3 117.1 Net financial items (23.1) (32.7) (60.7) (53.4) (112.7) Income (loss) before income tax expense (4.2) 28.0 (58.0) (16.2) (6.7) Income tax expense (5.1) (9.3) (10.2) (14.3) (26.1) Net income (loss) to equity holders (9.3) 18.7 (68.2) (30.5) (32.8) Basic earnings per share ($ per share) (0.01) 0.04 (0.08) (0.07) (0.06) Other key numbers Net cash provided by operating activities 99.4 43.7 233.8 107.0 371.3 Cash Investment in MultiClient library 42.9 26.2 77.8 47.7 106.4 Capital expenditures (whether paid or not) 23.0 16.2 52.7 35.1 50.2 Total assets 1,688.9 1,822.6 1,688.9 1,822.6 1,953.3 Cash and cash equivalents 137.1 219.8 137.1 219.8 363.8 Net interest-bearing debt 592.3 887.2 592.3 887.2 616.7 Net interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities following IFRS 16 674.3 985.8 674.3 985.8 703.9

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2022 and the Q22023 earnings release. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements.The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.





