Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: A3DEW8 | ISIN: BMG7997W1029 | Ticker-Symbol: P4F
Tradegate
19.07.23
18:10 Uhr
41,500 Euro
-0,300
-0,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.07.2023 | 07:18
104 Leser
Seadrill Limited Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) will report earnings for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The Company will host a call to discuss its results that day at 09:00 EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET. Interested participants may join the call by dialling +1 855 979 6654 or +44 800 358 1035 (Passcode: 610792) at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Company will also webcast the call live at https://bit.ly/3rBMARr and provide a replay on its website, www.seadrill.com/investors.

Seadrill Contact Information

Lydia Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
T: +1 (832) 252-7064
E: lydia.mabry@seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-limited-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-301881774.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
