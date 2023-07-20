BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz announced an investment of approximately $90 million at its site in Ljubljana, Slovenia to establish a dedicated Sandoz Biopharma Development Center by 2026. The Ljubljana site will become one of the key locations for biosimilar product development at Sandoz. This will create approximately 200 new full-time jobs.
Sandoz noted that the new end-to-end drug substance and drug product development center will be an important step in expanding Sandoz' Biopharma Technical Development capabilities.
Sandoz has a global portfolio with eight marketed biosimilars and a further 24 molecules in various stages of development.
