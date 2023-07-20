VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Confirmation of growth at the end of the 3rd quarter 2022-2023

Press release

Gross merchandise volume: up 14.8% over 9 months, thanks to the ramp-up of the marketplace.

Group consolidated revenues up 10.7%, thanks to the successful integration of the logistics business.

E-commerce revenues up by 5.6%, thanks to two consecutive quarters of growth.

20 July 2023. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online slaes of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenues figures for the first 9 months of the 2022-2023 financial year (period from 1er October 2022 to 30 June 2023).

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2021-2022 9M 2022-2023 Variation Gross merchandise volume[1] 127,690 146,570 +14.8% Revenues 107,423 118,913 +10.7% E-commerce[2] 107,423 113,399 +5.6% Logistics[3] - 5,514 NS

The Group continues to post double-digit growth in Gross merchandise volume (up 14.8% to €146.6m), driven by a confirmed return to growth in e-commerce, the successful ramp-up of the marketplace currently being rolled out across Europe, and the integration of logistics activities from 1er October 2022.

Progressive roll-out of the marketplace in Europe

IFRS (in K€) 9M 2021-2022 9M 2022-2023 Variation E-commerce revenues[4] 107,423 113,399 +5.6% France 56,982 59,660 +4.7% Northern and Eastern Europe[5] 33,611 37,800 +12.5% Southern Europe[6] 16,830 15,938 -5.3%

Vente-unique.com posted consolidated revenues, including commissions generated by the marketplace and B2B logistics services, of €118.9m at the end of the first 9 months of 2022-2023, an increase of 10.7%. Logistics services, which have been included since 1er October 2022, accounted for €5.5m over the first 9 months of the year.

E-commerce revenues, including commissions generated by the marketplace, came to €113.4m at the end of the first 9 months of 2022-2023, representing growth of 5.6%. Changes in France and Southern Europe are not very representative in the short term, since the Sales periods have been shifted from one year to the next (starting in France on 28 June, compared with 22 June in 2022), while Northern and Eastern Europe has confirmed its role as a driving force.

The e-commerce business is being driven by the growing success of the marketplace, which accounted for 13% of[7] e-commerce Gross merchandise volume in France in June 2023 (up 3 points in 1 quarter) and is off to a very satisfactory start in Spain and Italy (6% after 1 full quarter of activity). The roll-out is proceeding according to plan, with the opening of Germany in June and expansion into Belgium and Switzerland in the autumn.

Confirmation of annual outlook

Buoyed by this sales momentum, Vente-unique.com confirms its gradual return to growth over the year, with the 4ème quarter well underway. The Group is also reiterating its target of an adjusted Ebitda margin[8] higher than that achieved in the 2021-2022 financial year (5.8% of revenues).

Next meeting: revenues for the 2022-2023 financial year, Thursday 9 November 2023

For more information: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.3 million customers since its launch. In 2022, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €143m.

IFRS (in K€) T1 2021-2022 T1 2022-2023 Variation Gross merchandise volume 44,738 46,968 +5.0% Revenues 37,621 38,754 +3.0% E-commerce 37,621 36,809 -2.2% Logistics - 1,945 -

IFRS (in K€) T2 2021-2022 T2 2022-2023 Variation Gross merchandise volume 42,051 52,022 +23.7% Revenues 35,368 42,274 +19.5% E-commerce 35,368 40,374 +14.2% Logistics - 1,899 NS

IFRS (in K€) T3 2021-2022 T3 2022-2023 Variation Gross merchandise volume 40,902 47,579 +16.3% Revenues 34,434 37,886 +10.0% E-commerce 34,434 36,216 +5.2% Logistics - 1,670 NS

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[4] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[5] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[6] Italy + Portugal + Spain

[7] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date, but excluding other services and income invoiced.

[8] Adjusted EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation + valuation of bonus shares

