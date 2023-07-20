

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its second quarter profit dropped 37% to 289 million euros from last year's 460 million euros, with earnings per share declined to 0.05 euros from 0.08 euros in the prior year.



Comparable earnings per share were 0.07 euros down from 0.10 euros in the prior year.



Net sales for the second quarter declined to 5.71 billion euros from 5.87 billion euros last year.



The Board resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.03 euros per share. The dividend record date is on 25 July 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 3 August 2023.



The company reduced its net sales outlook for 2023 to 23.2 billion euros to 24.6 billion euros from the prior outlook of 24.6 billion euros to 26.2 billion euros.



For the Group, the company remains committed to achieving at least 14% comparable operating margin longer-term.



Nokia noted that its long-term targets remain unchanged from those introduced with its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The targets had an associated timeline of 3-5 years which remains unchanged and implies by 2024-2026.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken