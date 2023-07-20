In the assessment of scenarios for a sustainable and resilient energy transition in isolated systems in the Amazon, a portion of photovoltaic generators should be installed centrally in order to guarantee a central system of high performance, availability and reliability without clearing any further forest areas, while another significant portion of the generators should be installed distributed over rooftops and in agrivoltaic projects.In the Amazon, more than 3 million people are served by isolated minigrids. The hundreds of minigrids fed by diesel gen sets operated by independent power producers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...