

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 95.24 against the yen and a 2-day high of 0.8986 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.51 and 0.8912, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 3-day highs of 0.6839 and 1.6411 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6771 and 1.6542, respectively.



The aussies edged up to 1.0853 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0807.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the loonie, 0.70 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 1.10 against the kiwi.



