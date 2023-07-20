

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 87.88 against the yen, from Wedesday's closing value of 87.45.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.6308 and 1.7796 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6263 and 1.7886, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 90.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback and 1.73 against the euro.



