Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:03 Uhr
1,092 Euro
-0,016
-1,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0881,12408:39
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 08:31
124 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1160     GBP0.9680 
                                    GBP0.9600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.111423    GBP0.963044

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,173,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
492       1.116         XDUB      12:01:19      00066271593TRLO0 
151       1.116         XDUB      12:02:15      00066271666TRLO0 
3352       1.116         XDUB      12:02:15      00066271665TRLO0 
1107       1.116         XDUB      12:02:15      00066271667TRLO0 
2500       1.116         XDUB      12:03:09      00066271694TRLO0 
481       1.116         XDUB      12:14:05      00066272066TRLO0 
494       1.112         XDUB      12:16:45      00066272126TRLO0 
4199       1.112         XDUB      12:16:45      00066272125TRLO0 
4416       1.110         XDUB      13:05:20      00066273225TRLO0 
46        1.100         XDUB      14:40:07      00066276564TRLO0 
210       1.114         XDUB      15:26:15      00066278851TRLO0 
1267       1.114         XDUB      15:26:15      00066278850TRLO0 
4169       1.110         XDUB      15:26:57      00066278884TRLO0 
3906       1.108         XDUB      15:33:00      00066279216TRLO0 
3210       1.106         XDUB      16:03:17      00066281013TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3626       96.20         XLON      10:49:18      00066269184TRLO0 
582       96.80         XLON      12:03:41      00066271712TRLO0 
815       96.80         XLON      12:05:09      00066271795TRLO0 
888       96.80         XLON      12:06:12      00066271833TRLO0 
888       96.80         XLON      12:06:43      00066271837TRLO0 
928       96.80         XLON      12:07:13      00066271851TRLO0 
951       96.80         XLON      12:08:48      00066271918TRLO0 
3687       96.20         XLON      13:07:20      00066273266TRLO0 
1169       96.50         XLON      15:26:01      00066278805TRLO0 
986       96.00         XLON      15:45:02      00066279825TRLO0 
729       96.00         XLON      15:53:56      00066280372TRLO0 
799       96.00         XLON      15:59:08      00066280665TRLO0 
2432       96.00         XLON      16:03:28      00066281031TRLO0 
1520       96.00         XLON      16:03:28      00066281030TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  258852 
EQS News ID:  1683981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
