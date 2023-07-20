DJ Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes 20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Board Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following Board changes, with effect from 6 September 2023:

Senior Independent Director

Helen Jones will step down from the role of Senior Independent Director at the Annual General Meeting on 6 September 2023. The role will be succeeded by Jill Caseberry, who is an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

