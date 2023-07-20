Anzeige
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Board Changes 
20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Board Changes 
 
 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following Board changes, with effect 
from 6 September 2023: 
 
Senior Independent Director 
 
Helen Jones will step down from the role of Senior Independent Director at the Annual General Meeting on 6 September 
2023. The role will be succeeded by Jill Caseberry, who is an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and 
Chair of the Remuneration Committee. 
 
 
. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  258851 
EQS News ID:  1683961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

