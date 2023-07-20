Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:03 Uhr
6,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 08:31
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Trading Statement 
20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
20 July 2023 
 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
AGM Trading Statement 
15 weeks to 15 July 2023 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the 
following trading statement in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held today, 20 July 2023, at 11am 
in The Boston Room, The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London W4 2DR. 
 
The Company has continued to make strong progress with total sales for the first 15 weeks rising by 17.1% and like for 
like sales for the same period rising by 15.1%. Increased tourism and events, along with workers returning to their 
offices, have contributed to like for like sales growth of 17.9% in our City and Central London sites. 
 
Given the strong start to the year and having declared a total dividend of 14.68p per 40p 'A' and 'C' share for FY2023 
(an increase of 30% on the previous year), the Board has decided to commence the repurchase of up to one million 'A' 
shares in line with our capital allocation framework. 
 
Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "We are very pleased to have delivered a strong start to the year. The hard work of 
our teams, coupled with London's continued recovery, is driving strong sales momentum. 
 
"Our comprehensive strategy, combined with the investments we have made in our people, infrastructure, marketing and 
estate, is delivering excellent results; and while cost inflation and the ongoing train and tube strikes continue to 
present challenges, we are pleased with our progress. 
 
"We have a clear vision and the best people in the sector to take the Company forward, grow the business, and deliver 
excellent returns for all our stakeholders. I look forward to providing a further update on 16 November 2023 when we 
will issue our half year results for the 26 weeks to 30 September 2023." 
 
- Ends - 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2010 
 
 
Notes to Editors: 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with 
delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our 
purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 197 managed businesses, with 1,009 
boutique bedrooms, and 179 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (43% of sites are 
within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and 
Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite 
modern English inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding 
hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  258850 
EQS News ID:  1683921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.