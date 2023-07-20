Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading - Ora Technology Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 20-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00 today, 20/07/2023. Ora Technology Plc Securities: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BP4YBY34 Symbol: ORA ________________________________________ The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1683877 20-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683877&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)