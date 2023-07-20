Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:04 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,050
+4,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 08:34
104 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
20-Jul-2023 / 07:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: July 19, 2023 
 
 
 
On January 12, 2023, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Board of Directors authorized the Head Office to take the necessary 
actions for the yearly renewal of the GMTN program. The Capital Markets Board's approval was granted on March 02, 2023 
and the renewal has been completed as of July 18, 2023 with a limit of USD 6.000.000.000. 
 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 258853 
EQS News ID:  1684085 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
