Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 20-Jul-2023 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors DATE: July 19, 2023 On January 12, 2023, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Board of Directors authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions for the yearly renewal of the GMTN program. The Capital Markets Board's approval was granted on March 02, 2023 and the renewal has been completed as of July 18, 2023 with a limit of USD 6.000.000.000. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 258853 EQS News ID: 1684085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 20, 2023 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)