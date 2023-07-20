

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax declined to 449.9 million pounds from 477.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share for profit from continuing operations was 86.1 pence compared to 92.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 490.5 million pounds, down slightly by 1%. Adjusted earnings per share was 94.7 pence compared to 96.3 pence.



For the year ended 31 May 2023, total revenue from continuing operations increased 5% to 1.02 billion pounds. Adjusted total revenue rose 6%. Net trading revenue from continuing operations was 941.8 million pounds compared to 972.3 million pounds, previous year.



