

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical manufacturer Givaudan SA (GVDNY) on Thursday reported higher earnings for the first half of the year. However revenue declined for the period.



Earnings increased 9 percent to 449 million Swiss francs from 440 million Swiss francs for the same period of last year. Earnings per share increased to 48.69 francs from 47.74 francs last year.



EBITDA decreased by 6.6 percent to 763 million francs from 816 million francs of the prior year bringing the EBITDA margin down to 21.6 percent from 22.4 percent.



Revenue fell 3.2 percent to 3.53 billion francs from 3.65 billion francs. However, like-for-like sales improved by 2.4 percent to 3.74 billion francs from 3.65 billion francs of last year.



On Wednesday, the shares of Givaudan closed at $69.26 up 0.48% or $0.33.



