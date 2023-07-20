Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20
[20.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
210,017,537.49
8.8098
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
896,369.94
88.9256
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,833,863.62
102.1709
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,045,115.88
108.7075
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,991,549.84
106.3482
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,553,722.22
103.3205
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,199,125.90
97.5098
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,082,503.30
9.1615
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,580,066.56
10.2511
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,775,576.04
10.1167
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,504,060.00
USD
0
15,354,996.28
10.209
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
382,102,112.00
101.1655