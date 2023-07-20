

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), on Thursday, issued trading update for the 13-week period ended 1 July 2023 and for the full year. The company said it continued to see good sales momentum in the fourth quarter, with robust sales growth of 6% and total sales of £381 million.



Total sales for the full year amounted to £1,639 million, 6% higher than FY22, on a comparable 52-week basis. Compared to FY19 (the last full year before any impact from Covid) total sales are nearly 50% higher and digital sales now make up 36% of total sales (FY19: 20%). Dunelm claimed that it is now a bigger and better business with a significantly improved customer proposition and more customers engaging with its brand.



For the full year, the company expects profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations. Further, Dunelm projects FY gross margin to be in line with the company's guidance of about 50%.



The company also expects FY profit before tax to be slightly ahead of current analysts' consensus of £188 million. This performance reflects the company's continued robust sales performance, strong commercial disciplines and tight operational grip on costs.



