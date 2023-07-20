Researchers in Estonia applied for the first time the close-spaced sublimation (CSS) deposition technique to manufacture solar cells based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3). The resulting devices showed limited power conversion efficiency so far, but the scientists claim the new process paves the way for the development of future earth-abundant inorganic PV materials.A research team at Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has developed a solar cell based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) using close-spaced sublimation (CSS), which is a physical vapor deposition that is commonly applied ...

