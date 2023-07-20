DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 658124 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065

July 20, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)