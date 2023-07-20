DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.7622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5009231 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 258932 EQS News ID: 1684267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 20, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)