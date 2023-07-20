DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.5207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2084685 CODE: PRIP LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 259037 EQS News ID: 1684481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 20, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)