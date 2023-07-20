Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have developed a new, more effective method to recycle end-of-life solar panels. The technique allows them to quickly and efficiently separate 99% of PV cell component materials.From pv magazine Australia The patented process includes the use of stainless steels balls as a high-abrasion sieving aid, with the UNSW team saying that in tests they have been able to extract 99% of the components, including silver, from solar cellw for potential reuse. Recycling end-of-life solar panels thoroughly continues to be a challenge with the individual materials, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...