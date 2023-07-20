SabioTrade Supports Tennis Stars

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SabioTrade , a global prop trading company, proudly sponsored several tennis players during the recent season of the Wimbledon tournament. The support extended to both emerging and seasoned tennis celebrities, such as Francisco Cerúndolo, Jasmine Paolini, and Sorana Cîrstea.

Known for funding gifted traders, SabioTrade recognizes the importance of supporting young ambition in highly competitive domains, and gives them the fuel they need to succeed on the global stage. Whether it is trading or sports, SabioTrade invests in talents, assisting them on their path to victory - because talent shapes the future.

Francisco Cerúndolo

Francisco Cerúndolo, an emerging tennis star from Argentina, is known for his powerful strokes and exceptional footwork. Renowned for his steady climb up the rankings and big victories on the ATP Tour, Cerúndolo fearlessly showcased his skills against some of the world's best players at Wimbledon in 2023.

Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini, a rising talent from Italy, is making waves in the tennis world with her exceptional skill set and determination. Known for her versatility and agility on the court, Paolini has shown immense promise in both singles and doubles competitions.

Sorana Cîrstea

Cîrstea has achieved numerous triumphs throughout her career, including reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the fourth round of the Australian Open. During this year's Wimbledon, Cîrstea faced a lineup of renowned opponents and displayed a remarkable performance on the court.

All sponsored players embody values that resonate deeply within the company: determination, resilience and a drive to succeed. According to SabioTrade reps, sponsorship of Wimbledon players, as well as the main line of business, have the same goal: to open doors for those who have the desire and ability to lead in their field - whether it be a tennis court or a trading floor.

About SabioTrade

SabioTrade is a proprietary trading company that empowers traders worldwide with funded accounts ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. With its focus on funding gifted traders and providing cutting-edge trading solutions, SabioTrade aims to help individuals thrive in the world of finance, offering the lowest assessment cost in the market along with multiple benefits.

