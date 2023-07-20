DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.5456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4275603 CODE: PABW LN ISIN: LU2182388400 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABW LN Sequence No.: 259054 EQS News ID: 1684527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 20, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)