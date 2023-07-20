Evos, an Australian startup specializing in electric-vehicle charging technology, has unveiled its first home chargers. The 7 kW wall-mounted devices are designed to add driving range to EVs for every hour they are plugged in.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based Evos said the Australian-made SB7 charger is compatible with all EVs. It has been designed to help homeowners to charge their vehicles safely and conveniently, while also empowering them to make smart energy decisions. Evos Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Salgado said the SB7 charger would connect to an app that allows drivers to ...

