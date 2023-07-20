

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJ), a Japanese maker of electric motors, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst an increase in revenue, supported by a positive foreign currency exchange impact and increased sales.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported a net income of 64.041 billion yen or 111.45 yen per basic share, higher than 41.321 billion yen or 71.50 yen per share, recorded for the same period of last year.



Pre-tax income was at 86.081 billion yen as against previous year's 56.989 billion yen.



Operating income moved up to 60.152 billion yen from 44.660 billion yen a year ago. The company generated sales of 566.055 billion yen, versus 540.369 billion yen of 2022.



Looking ahead, for the first-half, the firm projects to register a profit of 74 billion yen, with an operating income of 100 billion yen, on sales of 1 trillion yen.



For 12-month period to March 31, 2024, Nidec expects to post a profit of 165 billion yen, with an operating income of 220 billion yen, on sales of 2.200 trillion yen.



The Japanese firm expects to pay a dividend of 35 yen per share for the second-quarter, with a year-end dividend of 35 yen per share, bringing the total full year dividend to 70 yen per share.



Citing reduced costs, aggressive sale strategies, the company aims to touch its sales target of 4 trillion yen during the period from full year 2023 to 2025.



