Clinical Trial Imaging Market to be Worth $1.97 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing research and development spending to discover new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the industry growth. Images obtained from the internal examination of the body are used to determine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detailed, and accurate screening. The need for clinical trial imaging is rapidly increasing in all phases of trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Project and Data Management Services held the largest share in 2022 due to the growing requirement for data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging.

Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2022 and include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), X-rays, and others.

CT Scan modality held the largest share in 2022 due to its non-invasive nature and its ability to provide detailed information about the disease for enhanced treatment.

The other application segment held the largest share in 2022. This segment includes oncology, neurology, and musculoskeletal. Market players such as ICON, Bioclinica, Navitas Life Sciences, and Paraxel International are developing their clinical trial imaging services for these applications.

CROs held the largest share in 2022 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development, snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time, and patent expiration.

North America dominated this market with the largest share in 2022 due to the increasing geriatric population, along with chronic diseases and growing demand for treatment options.

Read full market research report, "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services, Reading & Analytical Services), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The clinical trial design includes selecting patient population, stratification based on biomarkers, different methods for allocation treatments, choosing efficient and reliable endpoints and validation of surrogate endpoints, calculating sample size, trial simulations, adaptive trial set-up, statistical and interim analysis, and assisting clients to deal with regulatory authorities such as EMA and FDA to discuss study design or defend study results.

Market players provide analytical testing services, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamics services for enhanced clinical development. IXICO offers advanced technologies for catalyzing clinical trials in neuroscience. Imaging biomarkers by the company help in measuring the safety and effectiveness of therapies used for neuro-imaging. Imaging biomarkers are effective in radiological reads. This provides the reading of MRI scans for central neuro to enhance the assessment of ongoing monitoring of drug safety and subject eligibility

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.14 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1.97 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030



Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial imaging market report on the basis of service, application, end-use, and region:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

Reading & Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan



MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)



X-Ray



Ultrasound



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)



Others

System & Technology Support Services

Project & Data Management

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

NASH

CKD

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical companies

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Clinical Trial Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Clinical Trial Supplies Market - The global clinical trial supplies market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity in conduction of these trials are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

- The global clinical trial supplies market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity in conduction of these trials are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Ophthalmic Clinical Trials Market - The global ophthalmic clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments and a rising need for more efficient eye disease treatments are driving the market for ophthalmology clinical trials to expand quickly. Pharmaceutical firms, medical equipment producers, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are a few of the major contributors to this sector.

- The global ophthalmic clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments and a rising need for more efficient eye disease treatments are driving the market for ophthalmology clinical trials to expand quickly. Pharmaceutical firms, medical equipment producers, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are a few of the major contributors to this sector. Virtual Clinical Trials Market - The global virtual clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. The growing need for patient diversity clubbed with enhanced data collection in clinical trials is boosting the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Pipeline Consulting

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clinical-trial-imaging-market-to-be-worth-1-97-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301880856.html