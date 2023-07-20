Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.07.2023 | 11:24
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Global Plc - Sale of minority shareholding of Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture

Everest Global Plc - Sale of minority shareholding of Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

20 July 2023

Everest Global plc
("EG" or the "Company")

Sale of minority shareholding of Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture

As stated in the Company's results for the year ended 31 October 2021, the Directors had committed to the sale of its 46.8% equity stake in Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture (Pty) Ltd ("DIA"). As such, the investment has been held in the balance sheet of the Group as an asset held for sale since that decision was made.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has now reached agreement with Athena Trading Worldwide Limited, a private company, for the sale of its 46.8% stake in DIA, for a consideration of £15,384.62, payable in cash on completion The contractual completion date is 31 July 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following:

Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive OfficerRob Scott, Non-Executive Director +44 (0) 776 775 1787+27 (0)84 6006 001
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.