Everest Global Plc - Sale of minority shareholding of Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

20 July 2023

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Sale of minority shareholding of Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture

As stated in the Company's results for the year ended 31 October 2021, the Directors had committed to the sale of its 46.8% equity stake in Dynamic Intertrade Agriculture (Pty) Ltd ("DIA"). As such, the investment has been held in the balance sheet of the Group as an asset held for sale since that decision was made.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has now reached agreement with Athena Trading Worldwide Limited, a private company, for the sale of its 46.8% stake in DIA, for a consideration of £15,384.62, payable in cash on completion The contractual completion date is 31 July 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

