Oxford Instruments Plc - Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

20 July 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Publication of Report and Financial Statements 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that it has published its Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 (the "Annual Report") and its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 (the "Notice"). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 19 September 2023 at the Company's registered office at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX.

The Annual Report and Notice have today been published online at https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations and https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA's Listing Rules, copies of the Annual Report, Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Information required in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 was included in the Preliminary Results announcement released on 13 June 2023.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. Professor Sir Richard Friend has notified the Board of his intention to step down as a Non-Executive Director on 28 July 2023 after serving nine years in this role. Richard's deep technical expertise has made him an asset to the Board, and we sincerely thank him for the rich contribution he has made.

