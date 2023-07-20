Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20
Ashtead Group plc
20 July 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2023 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
The Annual Report and Accounts 2023 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/
The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/
The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 6th September 2023 at 11:30am.
Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
· Annual Report and Accounts 2023
· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
Contact:
Eric Watkins, General Counsel
0207 726 9700