Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
63,5064,0013:36
PR Newswire
20.07.2023 | 12:00
139 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

Ashtead Group plc

20 July 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2023 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2023 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 6th September 2023 at 11:30am.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2023

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700


