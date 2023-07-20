Atlas Travel & Technology Group Publishes 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Organization Is Only Travel Management Company B Corp in North America

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Atlas Travel & Technology Group (ATTG) has published its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, highlighting 2022's social and environmental goals and achievements. The annual report is a representation of the company-wide commitment to doing right by clients, employees, suppliers, key stakeholders and the community.

"ATTG is a women-owned and led company that is driven by our values and ethics, as well as our pledge to human rights and environmental preservation," said CEO Elaine Osgood.

President Lea Cahill concurred, "As a certified B Corporation, we strive to inspire others to use business as a force for good. We share these values with our team and encourage all employees to stand up, stand out and to do something every day to make the next day better for all."

The 2022 report features ATTG's sustained path forward in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on the initiatives and continuous growth of the organization's governance, inclusionary practices, workplace principles, sustainability efforts, service performance and charitable impacts.

About Atlas Travel & Technology Group

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Atlas Travel & Technology Group is an award-winning company, bringing Atlas Travel, Prime Numbers Technology and ATHome under one umbrella. Atlas Travel is comprised of three divisions: global corporate travel management, vacation & cruise planning and meeting, incentive, convention and event services. Prime Numbers Technology is dedicated to helping clients drive significant savings in business spend through industry-recognized data analytics and benchmarking solutions. ATHome is the host agency for over 135 Independent Travel Advisors, complete with a travel school and training.

